Alabama Basketball’s Herbert Jones Selected in 2021 NBA Draft

Dreams became a reality for former Alabama standout Herbert Jones on Thursday night.

The Greensboro, Alabama product was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Pelicans drafted former Crimson Tide standout Kira Lewis Jr. in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.

Last season, Jones was the captain of a Crimson Tide squad that won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships on his way to taking home SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Jones averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks during his final campaign at the Capstone.

“I’m just excited he gets a chance,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said on the Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week. “I think once he gets on a team, they’re gonna love him. He’s all about the right stuff. He was one of three players in the history of the SEC to win Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same year. It’s Anthony Davis, Tyler Ulis and now Herb Jones, so I think he’s in pretty good company. I think whoever gets him is gonna get a rock-solid, just do whatever it takes to win the game kind of player. I think he’s gonna stick.”

It is the first time since 1995 that the Crimson Tide has had two or more players selected in the NBA draft on the same night. Guard Josh Primo went 12th overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

“He’s got 3-and-D written all over him,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas told reporters on Tuesday. “He just needs to become a more consistent perimeter shooter. But he’s a really good handler, passer. His motor is great. Plays with energy, and his defense is fantastic. Just relentless on the ball. He has long arms. Tough guy to score on. He gets steals, he can block shots, rebounds at a good rate.

“I think as a point guard because he was thrust into the point guard position based on what Alabama had, he turns it over a little bit too much, but I don’t think that’s that big of a deal. But I’m a big fan of his. I don’t know if I was the — I probably wasn’t the first to say it but I hope I was the loudest early on to say he should have been the SEC Player of the Year. Really good player.”