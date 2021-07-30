Water Cooler: Evaluating the health of your trees
As this hot summer has reminded us, tree canopies are excellent for providing shade and lowering surface and air temperatures. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates evaporation from canopies can result in a 2- to 9-degree Fahrenheit reduction in peak temperatures, and shaded surfaces can be 20 degrees to 45 degrees cooler than unshaded areas. Along with their multiple other benefits, such as improving air quality, reducing noise and providing natural habitat, trees are a crucial element of public and ecological health.
