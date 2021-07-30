Water Cooler: Evaluating the health of your trees

The fishing report will have few changes this week as we are in the heat of the summer and in a kind of static situation due to the dry hot days. The afternoon highs are expected to continue to be in the high 90s for the weekend and high 80s to low 90s all next week, which means that trout fishing on many of our waters is only fair with streaks of poor. What’s a fishin’ bum to do? Go high young angler. Hit the alpine lakes in the East Humboldt’s and the Ruby Mountains where projected highs this week anywhere from 75 to 85 depending upon the elevation.