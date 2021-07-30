Cancel
Google Web Designer 12.0.0.0719

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate engaging, interactive HTML5-based designs and motion graphics that can run on any device. Google Web Designer is an advanced web application that's built with HTML5 which lets you design and build HTML5 advertisements and other web content using an integrated visual and code interface. Using Google Web Designer's design view you can create content using drawing tools, text, and 3D objects, and you can animate objects on a timeline. Once you're done creating your content, Google Web Designer outputs clean human-readable HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript.

