ITHACA, N.Y.— If Alan Godfrey had anything to say about it, you weren’t going to miss Sunday dinner. Cooking was one of his favorite activities, particularly when it involved sharing food with others, according to Godfrey’s sister, Quinn. His specialty was seafood, especially crab legs. Sunday dinners gradually evolved as a way for Alan to keep his family members close for a weekly ritual, even if people could only stop by to pick up the food on their way elsewhere.