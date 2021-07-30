Music in the Courtyard

Bring it on home, folks, and let's get it going. There's much to do and talk about in our music scene. So let's have at it, shall we. First, we have an announcement to make about a helpful and hopeful happening that concerns musicians and venues, and thereby, our community of music. A new deal called Back to the Music, a partnership of sorts between the Springfield Area Arts Council (they've been really busy lately!) and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, pays musicians directly for playing gigs at a venue of their choice that fits the qualifications of the program. You heard me right, friends, this is a generous act set to help musicians who were hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns and to support the venues that were affected as well. All the details are available at the Arts Council website (springfieldartsco.org) or call 217-753-3519 to find out more. Please use these resources as they are intended as we get "back to the music" by backing those who make the music and supporting places of performance. Thank you to all who got this going. As someone who makes a living mostly playing music, and for all who do so or play out at all, this is an extraordinary opportunity and one that is quite appreciated. We could say, our tip jars overfloweth and man, that is a good thing.

