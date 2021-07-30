ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music in the Courtyard

 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleMusic in the Courtyard series will return with two...

cityoflynnhaven.com

MUSIC BY THE BAY

Join us for this fun outdoor event featuring live music by TRUE SOUL, dancing, food trucks, and fun under the stars for the whole family! Enjoy the music at the park or from your boat on the bay. Bring blankets & chairs or enjoy on the water. Food & drinks will be available for purchase.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
newsitem.com

Music is eternal

NORTHUMBERLAND — John Karavage, guitarist for cover band Looker, recounts the band’s early days, when drummer Bernie Stellar cautioned everyone not to count on his involvement for the band’s longevity. Yet, nearly four decades later, Stellar and Karavage are two of the four original band members remaining. The cover band...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
thetrailblazeronline.net

Live music returns for Traditional Music

For the first time since March 2020, the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music performed live at the Rowan County Arts Center. The next live performance will be the end of semester show and is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, at the Morehead Conference Center.
MOREHEAD, KY
27east.com

More Music With The Masons

On Friday, November 12, at 8 p.m., the Sag Harbor Masonic Music Series welcomes newcomers Dreaming In The Shadows, a band that includes Wayne Jacobs on vocals and guitar, Hudson Turlow on vocals and bass, and Jason Rivera on drums. This newly formed band plays late ’60s psychedelic, rock, new wave and more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
K96 FM

Baroque Music In Shelby?

Yes indeed! 2 members of "Baroque Music Montana" will be here in Shelby performing. Their special program will be performed over at the Shelby Methodist Church this Thursday evening at 7. The presentation is in honor of former Shelby Methodist minister Connie Cranston. Let the music begin!
SHELBY, MT
illinoistimes.com

Music menagerie

Bring it on home, folks, and let's get it going. There's much to do and talk about in our music scene. So let's have at it, shall we. First, we have an announcement to make about a helpful and hopeful happening that concerns musicians and venues, and thereby, our community of music. A new deal called Back to the Music, a partnership of sorts between the Springfield Area Arts Council (they've been really busy lately!) and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, pays musicians directly for playing gigs at a venue of their choice that fits the qualifications of the program. You heard me right, friends, this is a generous act set to help musicians who were hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns and to support the venues that were affected as well. All the details are available at the Arts Council website (springfieldartsco.org) or call 217-753-3519 to find out more. Please use these resources as they are intended as we get "back to the music" by backing those who make the music and supporting places of performance. Thank you to all who got this going. As someone who makes a living mostly playing music, and for all who do so or play out at all, this is an extraordinary opportunity and one that is quite appreciated. We could say, our tip jars overfloweth and man, that is a good thing.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fsutorch.com

Masked musical

Despite COVID-19, Student performers were still able to act and sing their hearts out, during this semester’s musical. This past weekend, Ferris State Theater put on four live performances of the musical “We Will Rock You.” The musical followed rebels Galileo and Scaramouche as they fought against the Killer Queen to bring back rock music. The musical was written by Ben Elton, and all the songs were written by Queen.
THEATER & DANCE
phillyfunguide.com

YOGA + BEER: Music Set To The Music of Patti Smith

It's almost the end of 2021, the weather is getting chilly, so let's have one more go at YOGA + BEER under the tent at Love City!. We will warm up our bodies, hearts, and minds with a Shahkti-inspired flow set to the music of one of the most influential and iconic women of rock'n'roll, Patti Smith.
DRINKS
kuvo.org

Thanks for the Music!

For this mini-pledge drive in November, the theme is gratitude, and the KUVO community is united in thanks! Over just five days nearly 300 fans and friends pitched in to raise around $32,000 for the diverse music programming, community connection, and cultural content on KUVO Jazz. To the KUVO family,...
MUSIC
ocoee.org

Music at the Park

The City of Ocoee Parks and Recreation presents the Fall music series “Music in the Park''. Join us on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Bill Breeze Park. Enjoy musical performances by The Sweet Talkers and indulge in a variety of food trucks. This Orlando band brings the soul to Central Florida! They take a modern spin to that classic soul era sound. The Sweet Talkers are sure to get the audience movin’ and groovin’. Be sure to RSVP on the Ocoee Music Festival Facebook page to reserve your spot! Download the Flyer (PDF) today and share it.
OCOEE, FL
WOOD

Give the gift of music this holiday season with Meyer Music!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are approaching fast and this is definitely the season of music, so why not give the gift of music to someone special in your life? Video games and clothes will go out of style but when you give a young musician a new instrument and new music supplies, you help nurture a talent that lasts a lifetime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

If you’ve ever ventured to a local open mic, heard people busking on Bowen’s Wharf or even taken a subway in Boston, chances are good you’ve been treated to the mesmerizing fiddling of Ilana Katz Katz. The blues and roots songwriter has just released a new album called “In My...
NEWPORT, RI
