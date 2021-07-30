Cancel
Mito Pereira tied for 2nd at Olympics after second-round 65

By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Texas Tech player Guillermo “Mito” Pereira fired a 6-under 65 and was in the clubhouse tied for second place when lightning halted Friday’s second round of the men’s competition at the Olympics golf tournament. Pereira, a 26-year-old Chilean, was 8-under through 36 holes, tied with 10-time European Tour winner...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

