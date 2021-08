The Charlotte Hornets appear to have a generational talent on their hands in LaMelo Ball after a sensational rookie year. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft had a historic rookie season that captivated the outside world and brought the spotlight back to Charlotte for the first time in a long time. Despite suffering a wrist injury that knocked him out of the lineup for a significant portion of the season, the 19-year-old took home the NBA’s prestigious Rookie of the Year honors for his stellar efforts.