The sixth installment in the Die Hard series is officially dead. The possibility of a sixth film in the Die Hard franchise has been circulating since the fifth was released, A good day to die, in 2013, despite the fact that Bruce Willis previously stated that he wanted to retire from the role of John McClane that he has played since 1988. Possible titles for new installments have been playing over the years, including one titled Old Habits Die Hard, as well as a 24-hour-style television series that would have followed John as a cop on duty in the 1970s narrated by Bruce Willis as McClane today, but none of this ever materialized.