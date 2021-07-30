Joji, Saweetie, Rich Brian, NIKI, And CL Headline 88rising’s Head In The Clouds 2021

Back in January of 2020, when the world remained naive about the forthcoming impact of coronavirus, Coachella announced its 2020 lineup. The headliners were Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and the reunited Rage Against The Machine. Since then, rumors and speculation have proliferated about when the festival might finally return, and at the start of this summer Goldenvoice confirmed two weekends in April 2022 for what will be the first Coachella in three years. And now, in an LA Times feature, Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett has revealed that all three of those 2020 headliners are still booked to headline Coachella — just not in the same year.