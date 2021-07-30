Joji, Saweetie, Rich Brian, NIKI, And CL Headline 88rising’s Head In The Clouds 2021
88rising’s Head in the Clouds Festival returns this year with a star-studded Pan-Asian lineup headlined by Saweetie, CL, and its flagship artists Joji, Rich Brian, and NIKI. The festival, which was originally held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park since its first edition in 2018, will now take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California over two days on November 6 and 7, 2021. The event will be co-produced by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella.hiphopdx.com
