Some Missouri residents are dressing up in disguise for COVID vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota cities, counties and businesses are now asking people to wear masks. That includes Minneapolis and St. Paul, recommending them in all indoor spaces, and requiring for all government staff. The new developments continue to stream in Tuesday as the whole nation fights rising cases of COVID-19 — all because of the more-contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates. In New York City Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced tough new vaccination requirements. People will have to prove they’ve had the vaccine if they want to eat indoors at restaurants, workout in gyms and attend performances. The city...