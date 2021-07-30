Some Missouri residents are dressing up in disguise for COVID vaccinations
Some people in Missouri are dressing up in disguise for their COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves from potential blowback from family and friends, a doctor said. Several people getting vaccinated at Ozarks Healthcare have taken the drastic step and pleaded with doctors to keep quiet over their inoculation status, according to Dr. Priscilla Frase, chief medical information officer at the health care system.nypost.com
