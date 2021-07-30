Cancel
Vacaville, CA

4 Sac-Joaquin section schools sanctioned for playing football while competition was banned

Four schools are facing sanctions after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said they played football during February and March of 2021.

The four schools were identified as Capital Christian High School, Ripon Christian High School, Stone Ridge Christian High School, and Vacaville Christian High School.

In a news release, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section said the four schools played football during a time when interscholastic football competition was banned by CIF, bylaws, State orders, regulations and guidance and after being notified that it wasn't allowed.

The sanctions were as follows:

Capital Christian High School

  • Athletic Program on Probation for the 2021-22 school year.
  • Football Program ineligible for post season play the for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
  • Football Program on Probation for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Ripon Christian High School

  • Athletic Program on Probation for the 2021-22 school year.
  • Football Program ineligible for post season play the for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
  • Football Program on Probation for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Stone Ridge Christian High School

  • Athletic Program on Probation for the 2021-22 school year.
  • Football Program ineligible for post season play the for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
  • Football Program on Probation for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Vacaville Christian High School / Football Program

  • Football Program on Probation for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

In a statement, CIF-SJS Commissioner Michael Garrison said the postponing of athletics due to the pandemic was frustrating and had an impact on schools and athletes, but, he noted that the shutdown was a public safety issue.

“We have approximately 150 member schools, within the CIF-SJS and the vast majority of them held off until given the go-ahead to participate in football," Garrison said, in part, in a statement. "Unfortunately, a few schools after being put on notice by the Section, that participation in football would be a violation of guidance provided by the Governor’s office, the CDPH, and CDE, elected to participate in football contests while wearing school uniforms, using school equipment and school facilities under the supervision of team coaches. We expect all of our schools to follow the rules and we have attempted to be as proactive as possible in getting that message out but unfortunately there were a few schools who ignored the rules and my guidance.”

