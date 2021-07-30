Cancel
Louisiana State

Unidentified Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGmC5_0bCN3T9m00

Grant Parish – On July 29, at approximately 11:30 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71, north of Louisiana Highway 158.

The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver, they say.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by an unidentified subject, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 71.

For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center-line into the northbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2019 Mack garbage truck.

After striking the garbage truck, the Jeep became engulfed in flames.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt usage is unknown.

The driver of the garbage truck, who was not restrained, troopers say, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state.

Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving.

They say, a lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, according to their press release, Troop E Troopers have investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 27 fatalities.

------------------------------------------------------------
KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

