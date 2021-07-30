Cancel
‘House Of Gucci’: It’s A Legacy Worth Killing For Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver By Director Ridley Scott

By Rodrigo Perez
 5 days ago

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I am fair,” Lady Gaga says as Patrizia Reggiani. It’s the first trailer for Ridley Scott‘s upcoming drama, “House of Gucci,” and that line tells you a lot. Co-starring Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, “House of Gucci” is about a legacy worth killing for. It’s. Inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

