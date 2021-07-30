‘House Of Gucci’: It’s A Legacy Worth Killing For Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver By Director Ridley Scott

Over the past couple of months, the world has been following along with the production of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the film that tells the true story of Patrizia Reggiani and how she arranged the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. With Lady Gaga and Adam Driver playing those respective roles, the looks we’ve gotten from the film so far have been quite intriguing. But now Gaga herself has shared the first official House of Gucci image, and indeed, a star is born again.