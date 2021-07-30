CCTV Script 28/07/21
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 28, 2021, Friday. Our report yesterday focused on more on inflation in the consumer sector. Many industrial giants that reported earnings on Tuesday also warned about inflation. As the economy recovers and demand rebounds, those companies did report good results; and they also hiked prices. However, costs on raw materials, transportation, and logistics have been rising so rapidly that margins get squeezed.www.cnbc.com
