Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hurley misses draft as multiple members of UConn staff test positive or experience COVID symptoms

By David Borges
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young, who began recruiting James Bouknight while still an assistant at Minnesota, were slated to join Bouknight in the Green Room. However, with multiple members of the UConn coaching staff — all of whom are fully vaccinated — either testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Hurley and Young were unable to attend.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Dan Hurley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Covid#Recruiting#Uconn#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

NBA Draft 2021: N.J.’s Dan Hurley to share ‘coolest moment’ in Green Room with UConn star James Bouknight

Dan Hurley has enjoyed many great moments in his career as a college basketball coach, but on Thursday night he will experience something special for the first time. The UConn coach will be in the Green Room at the NBA Draft at Barclays Center along with former Huskies star James Bouknight, a projected lottery pick originally from Brooklyn. UConn assistant Kimani Young, Bouknight’s agent Nick Blatchford and Bouknight’s parents are also expected.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Arsenal withdraws from Florida Cup in Orlando after staff members test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arsenal will not play in the Florida Cup in Orlando after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team posted on its website. “We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up,” Arsenal wrote in a statement on the team’s website.
NBAchatsports.com

College basketball coaches on the 2021 NBA draft's best fits and biggest drops

It's no secret that college basketball coaches and NBA front offices value different things when it comes to building a team. As one coach told me, "The NBA likes the unknown and birth certificates," meaning a prospect's untapped potential and young age hold more value in many cases than the track record of an older, established player. With a maximum four-year window for player development, college coaches much prefer someone who can help a team win now.
College Sportszagsblog.com

Top-30 junior Kris Parker talks recruitment and two upcoming visits

Kris Parker, the No. 29 overall prospect in the class of 2023, has displayed an array of skills on both ends of the floor throughout the summer live period. The 6-foot-8, 170 pound combo-guard from Quincy (FL) and the Team Breakdown AAU Program, was able to display his ability in front of college coaches despite battling through multiple injuries.
Sports247Sports

Mike Houston provides update on ECU's vaccination efforts

East Carolina was far from the only team in America hindered by the COVID-19 virus during the 2020 season, seeing dozens of cases run through the roster, causing contact tracing and subsequent availability issues. But head coach Mike Houston said on Monday during an interview with Pirate Radio he’s confident...
Johns Creek, GAwvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Offers Fast-Rising Sophomore Defensive End Alexander Cunningham

Coming into his sophomore season at Johns Creek High School in Johns Creek, Georgia, Alexander Cunningham is seeing his recruitment heat up in a big way. Cunningham (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) is a 2024 strongside defensive end recruit, currently unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, that has seen a lot of interest from college teams since the conclusion of his freshman season of high school — including West Virginia.
Oregon State247Sports

Focused on pitching, Ole Miss went portal diving. Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn was the biggest splash.

The Ole Miss coaching staff was active in the NCAA transfer portal the last two months. The Rebels added Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ace left-hander John Gaddis in the early days of June, however, their pursuits didn’t end there. No, head coach Mike Bianco and assistants Carl Lafferty and Mike Clement explored myriad options, including a position player or two, even if their primary focus remained on pitching.
EducationConnecticut Post

More than 800 UConn students seek vaccination exemption

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — More than 800 UConn students have asked to be exempted from the school's requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester, the school confirmed on Tuesday. UConn said it granted 55 requests for medical exemptions to the vaccine policy and 504...
NFL247Sports

Miami included the top seven group of schools for Top 100 DL Anthony Lucas

Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas dropped a list of his top seven schools on Tuesday afternoon. The Miami Hurricanes made the cut. Lucas, who plays for Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, also included USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, and Notre Dame on his list of top schools. Miami played...

Comments / 0

Community Policy