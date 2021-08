It’s a Two Lukewarm Stoves kind of day, my friends. Maybe even three by tonight! Here’s the first one from earlier, and now away with the second …. Boy, things are starting to get really specific, eh? First it was Anthony Rizzo and the Red Sox, then it was Kris Bryant and the Rays, and, most recently, it was Ryan Tepera and the White Sox. But for however likely (or not) each of those players is to be traded, Craig Kimbrel is even more certain to be moved. Fortunately for the Cubs, Kimbrel is by far the best available closer, which means they hold all the cards.