After many delays due to the pandemic, Free Guy is finally hitting theatres in August. The final trailer for the movie was released last month, and early reactions from press screenings have been mostly positive. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. The movie also stars Jodie Comer as a badass gamer who is on a quest to uncover truths about the game. ComicBook.com recently took part in a press conference with Reynolds and Comer, and they were asked about the inspirations behind the film and what it was like collaborating with director Shawn Levy.