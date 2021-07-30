Cancel
T.J. Miller Bomb-Threat Charge Dropped; Feds Say Actor Agrees To “Cognitive Remediation” Program

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors in Connecticut have filed to dismiss the bomb-threat charge against former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller over a 2018 incident involving an Amtrak train and a “false 911 call.”. A hearing is set for 1 p.m. ET Friday in Connecticut District Court, where the feds will move to...

