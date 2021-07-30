Cancel
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Follows ‘A Star Is Born’ with Ridley Scott Drama

By Zack Sharf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of anticipation, MGM has released the first official trailer for Ridley Scott’s star-studded murder drama “House of Gucci.” Buzz around the project has been soaring for months as it pairs acting Oscar nominees Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. “Gucci” is Gaga’s first major acting role since her “A Star Is Born” breakthrough, while Driver is coming off an Oscar nomination for “Annette” and acclaim earlier this month for Leos Carax’s “Annette.”

