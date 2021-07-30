Cancel
Chance for free tuition, food, books, parking: USM rolls out COVID-19 vaccine incentives for students

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has announced a new incentive program to encourage students to obtain their COVID-19 vaccination.

Through the program, fully vaccinated USM students will be eligible for incentives that will be offered over the course of the next 12 weeks. Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, through Friday, October 15, 2021, weekly drawings will be held for the following incentives.

Five names will be drawn each week, one name for each of the following items.

  • Fall 2021 Semester Tuition (value of $4,602 each)
  • Dining Dollars (value of $1,000 each)
  • Barnes & Noble Bookstore Book Voucher (value of $300 each)
  • Housing and Residence Life Room Credit (value of $2,000 each)
  • Parking Decal (value of $414 each)

A total of 60 incentives will be awarded to USM students during the 12-week timeframe.

“The best way for our students to stay healthy, stay connected, and stay in class this fall is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all of our students to do their part and get vaccinated for COVID-19 now, if they haven’t already done so,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, USM Vice President for Student Affairs.

To be eligible for the incentive program, students must be enrolled in classes at USM for the Fall 2021 semester, and they must submit their completed, official COVID-19 vaccination record online at usm.edu/gotmycovidvax.

Students who are selected through the weekly drawings will be notified of details by the USM Dean of Students office.

All USM students and employees have the option to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Moffitt Health Center on the USM Hattiesburg campus. Students and employees can schedule a vaccination appointment online or call Moffitt Health Center at 601-266-5390. Off-campus COVID-19 vaccination locations can be accessed online at vaccines.gov.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

