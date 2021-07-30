Cancel
Business

China July factory activity seen growing at a slightly slower pace: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity likely expanded slightly less quickly in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the industrial sector’s impressive recovery slowed on high raw material prices, government policies, seasonal rainfalls and rising COVID cases. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is likely to edge...

b975.com

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The yuan edged up against a weaker U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but gains were capped by investor worries over widening outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant in China and their potential impact on economic growth in the second half of the year. China reported on Wednesday 96 new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 3. Although the number of cases remained small in absolute terms compared with other economies, the Delta coronavirus variant has been detected in at least a dozen cities, including big ones such as Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing. Policy insiders and analysts told Reuters that China was poised to quicken spending on infrastructure projects while the central bank would support with modest easing steps, as risks from the Delta variant and flooding threaten to slow the economic recovery. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4655 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.461. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4652 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4608 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said the slightly firmer yuan was reflecting a falling dollar in overseas market, but the domestic virus outbreaks have triggered risk aversion sentiment in the market. A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan remained rangebound on Wednesday morning as investors wait for news of specific measures that policymakers would roll out to prop up the economy. "Notwithstanding the stability in RMB spot, we think the underlying positive drivers for the RMB continue to be undermined," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note. "Any market expectations of PBOC rate hikes were replaced with reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut expectations. These negatives weigh on the RMB at this point, and informs our bias for a higher USD/CNH." A number of global investment banks including Goldman Sachs, ING, Standard Chartered and Pinpoint Asset Management saw chances for another RRR cut in the remainder of this year. The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it as a fine-tuning liquidity move. In the global markets, the dollar was pinned near recent lows against other currencies, as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a guide to the rates outlook. The global dollar index fell to 92.002 at midday from the previous close of 92.036, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.458 per dollar. The yuan market at 0343 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4655 6.461 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4608 6.47 0.14% Divergence from -0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.04% Spot change since 2005 28.10% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.29 98.3 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.002 92.036 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.458 0.04% * Offshore 6.6318 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday as a surge of coronavirus cases of the Delta variant in the country prompted tough measures including mass testing, fuelling worries over the potential economic impact of the new restrictions. "There appears to be a lot of uncertainty around this round of infections. Overall sentiment may turn toward risk aversion," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that in the near term the yuan is likely to remain range-bound. On Tuesday, China reported 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 2. While that was down from 98 a day earlier, the number of locally transmitted infections rose to 61 from 55 cases a day earlier. The central city of Wuhan, where the virus causing COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, announced mass testing of all residents following the detection of three domestically transmitted cases in the city. The rise of Delta variant infections poses economic risks and fresh challenges for authorities who have for months managed to avert any widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. "It will bear watching whether more downside risks to economic fundamentals will arise, thus triggering further monetary policy easing and creating room for the short end of the yield curve to fall," Mary Xia, China rates market analyst at UBS Securities, said in a note. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.461 per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous fix of 6.466. Spot yuan opened at 6.4624 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4652 at midday, 32 pips softer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker at 6.4657 per dollar. Apart from rising local virus cases, analysts and traders said they continue to watch the U.S. dollar index for guidance on the yuan's direction. Like the yuan, the greenback has been hit by rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant. On Tuesday, the dollar index was barely changed at 92.045 as U.S. yields remained low, a day after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. But analysts at China Construction Bank said that the dollar-yuan pair could pull back toward the end of the year, while increased export orders and capital inflows into Chinese bonds could support the yuan. The yuan market at 4:02AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.461 6.466 0.08% Spot yuan 6.4652 6.462 -0.05% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.98% Spot change since 2005 28.02% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.43 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.045 92.044 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4657 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6455 -2.78% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
