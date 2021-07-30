Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Police on hunt for murder suspect: ‘Wherever he runs or hides, sooner or later we are going to find him’

By Daily Leader Staff
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tburG_0bCN1qKn00

Police investigators in a small Mississippi town are looking for a man wanted for murder.

A murder warrant has been issued for Armone Melike Sims in the recent shooting death of Darreyun James Pendleton on Wednesday, July 21, in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

At approximately 5:38 a.m. July 21, Brookhaven Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls saying a person had been shot in the Cloverdale Apartment Complex at 900 Williams St.

When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Pendleton, died later at the University of Mississippi Medical Center from his wounds.

“We have been working with his mom and family to try to get Armone to turn himself in and bring this to a peaceful end,” said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. “We are not going to stop until we find him. Wherever he runs or hides, sooner or later we are going to find him. The world is not big enough.”

Sims, AKA “Money” or “Moolah”, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424.

Comments / 1

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Bpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff: Man accused of assaulting, raping woman in shopping center restroom also attacked inmate

The man arrested for brutally assaulting a woman at a Mississippi shopping center faces additional charges after being accused of assaulting inmates. On July 20, Andrew Malik Jones was charged with sexual battery and robbery after a woman told police that she was forced into a stall at the shopping center restroom, where she was assaulted and raped.
Jones County, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Explosion at recycling facility leaves 1 dead

An employee at a recycling facility in Mississippi was killed and another escaped injury Wednesday after an explosion, authorities said. The blast happened about 8:50 a.m. at Jarrell Recycling, Jones County authorities said. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the cause of the explosion is not yet known, The Hattiesburg American reported.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After multi-county chase, Mississippi law enforcement apprehend murder suspect in Saturday shooting

Mississippi police arrested a man for murder after a multi-county chase involving several law enforcement agencies. Amory police say Menderil Cohen, 29, is in custody after a vehicle pursuit to Columbus, 40 miles away. The chase involved law enforcement officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man wanted for strangulation in New Orleans found by officers staying at Mississippi house

A man wanted in New Orleans on charges of felony strangulation was arrested after he he was spotted by police officers staying at a Mississippi house. On July 13, investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department were conducting a patrol in an effort to locate Dominic Frank Weber, 27, of Slidell, La., because he had outstanding warrants out of New Orleans for felony strangulation and with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for probation violation.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to murdering Mississippi woman sleeping in her bed; he claimed they were having an affair and she’d threatened to tell his wife

Inside the courtroom at the Union County Courthouse on Friday, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne admitted to killing Dominique Clayton while she slept and was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings ended a 26-month wait for justice by the Clayton Family and helped bring closure after Clayton was...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.

Comments / 1

Community Policy