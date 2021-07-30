Cancel
Utah Jazz select Baylor’s Jared Butler with the No. 40 overall pick in the NBA draft

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz selected Baylor guard Jared Butler with the No. 40 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. Butler was sent to Utah after the Jazz opted to trade its 30th overall pick to Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the 40th pick and two future second-round selections. While his backcourt...

