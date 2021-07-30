Cancel
Politics

Matthew Loeb Re-Elected as IATSE President After Year of Turmoil

By Gene Maddaus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew D. Loeb was re-elected to a fourth full term as international president of IATSE on Thursday, winning the post without opposition after a tumultuous year for the entertainment union. Loeb has held the post for 13 years. He was re-elected by acclamation along with a slate of officers, including...

Politicswho13.com

New president elected for AFSCME Council 61

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state’s largest public workers union has a new leader. Saturday, members of AFSCME Council 61 elected Rick Eilander as president. He replaces long-time president Danny Homan who retired after 16 years in the position. Eilander started his career as a jailor with the Jasper County...
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday that Mexico will host negotiations between his government and the opposition, but he maintained that he will only participate if international sanctions are dropped and he is protected from assassination attempts.
EconomyBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT Explains Decision To Resign From NRA Board

Ted Nugent has explained his decision to resign from the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) after 26 years. In a July 29 e-mail from NRA general counsel John Frazer sent to board members, it was announced that Nugent, who joined the board in 1995, was stepping down "due to ongoing schedule conflicts."
Politicswnns.com

Republicans Rip Pritzker After Governor Announces Re-Election Bid

Republicans are not holding back in their criticism of Governor JB Pritzker in the aftermath of Pritzker’s announcement that he is seeking a second term. State party chairman Don Tracy attacked Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, saying the governor failed residents of the LaSalle Veterans Home and put teachers’ unions ahead of the need of students.
Florida Star

Mexico Holds Referendum To Decide Whether To ‘Prosecute’ Former Presidents

MEXICO CITY — An unprecedented event will take place in Mexico on Aug. 1. For the first time in the country’s history, citizens will decide in a national referendum whether past political decisions and actions should be investigated; 93 million Mexicans with valid voting IDs can show up at the polls.
wcn247.com

Mexico president downplays sparse turnout in referendum vote

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has downplayed the abysmal turnout for a national referendum on pursuing ex-presidents for alleged wrongdoing during their administrations. Only 7% of Mexico’s eligible voters participated Sunday, but the president preferred to focus Monday on the fact that more than 6 million voted, declaring it a “triumph.” Nine out of 10 voted “yes” on the question. The participation fell well short of the 40% required to make the vote binding, though observers gave that little importance since former presidents can already be prosecuted. The president suggested lawmakers should consider lowering the required percentage and blamed the National Elections Institute, which conducted the referendum, for the low turnout.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bolsonaro Backers Push for Change to Brazil's Voting System

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Government supporters rallied in several Brazilian cities on Sunday to call for changes in the country's electronic voting system, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro says is not trustworthy. Bolsonaro has increasingly insisted on the adoption of printed ballots that can be audited, a mixed system in which...
Reuters

South Africa's election body to seek delay in local elections

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Electoral Commission will on Wednesday apply to the Constitutional Court for municipal elections to be postponed from October, after an inquiry recommended a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commission Chair Glen Mashinini told a news conference that all necessary documents had been prepared for...

