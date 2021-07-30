Samoa’s new leader confirms scrapping of China-funded port

In 2020, the MSCI China index returned 29.67% versus 23.66% in 2019. In late July and early August 2021, Chinese stocks faltered in market value, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stamped its centenary with a tough-talk speech in Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping. After years of “lax” regulation, President Xi has reigned in Chinese big tech companies, banks, and education-tutoring companies in a bid to pullback inequities and demonstrate to the world that the government is in ultimate control. The early signposts of Chinese government power being exercised on the private sector was catalyzed with the proliferation of Chinese insurance companies and lenders betting big overseas. The fall of Anbang Insurance was a major milestone in the retreat of China’s steady embrace of capitalism.