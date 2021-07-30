Cancel
Samoa’s new leader confirms scrapping of China-funded port

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – The new prime minister of Samoa has confirmed she will cancel a China-backed port project, but hasn’t closed the door to China as she navigates a path for the Pacific nation against a backdrop of intensifying regional competition between Beijing and Washington. Fiame Naomi Mataafa indicated she...

b975.com

Foreign Policyb975.com

Russia says U.S. asked 24 of its diplomats to leave by Sept. 3

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States said Washington had asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3 after their visas expired. Anatoly Antonov did not say whether the U.S. request was prompted by any particular dispute, and there was no immediate comment from Washington.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Germany's pathetic China dock diplomacy

Germany wants the United States to believe that its new naval deployment, which began on Monday, is a show of support for Washington in the Indo-Pacific. In reality, that deployment is proving only Germany's increasingly pathetic submission to China. Berlin's official line is that the frigate Bayern's deployment proves that...
Worldclevelandstar.com

New Samoa Prime Minister cancels $100 million Chinese port project

The new prime minister of the island nation of Samoa has said she will cancel a Chinese-financed port project. Recently elected Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa expressed doubts about the benefits of the port for Samoa during the ongoing struggle between China and the United States. Mataafa noted that China's...
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

China's Xiamen reports two confirmed COVID-19 cases

XIAMEN, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to local authorities. The confirmed cases are a crew member from an international cargo flight and his father, while his mother and son have been confirmed as asymptomatic cases, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters told a press briefing on Friday evening.
Worldb975.com

Samoa’s new prime minister seeks to install cabinet on Tuesday

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Samoa’s first female prime minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, said on Saturday her government would formally take office next week, a day after the country’s Court of Appeal affirmed her government was legal. In her first comments to the media following the court’s decision, Mataafa said parliament would...
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Economyswfinstitute.org

Did Canadian Pension Funds Anticipate China’s Crackdown on Big Tech?

In 2020, the MSCI China index returned 29.67% versus 23.66% in 2019. In late July and early August 2021, Chinese stocks faltered in market value, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stamped its centenary with a tough-talk speech in Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping. After years of “lax” regulation, President Xi has reigned in Chinese big tech companies, banks, and education-tutoring companies in a bid to pullback inequities and demonstrate to the world that the government is in ultimate control. The early signposts of Chinese government power being exercised on the private sector was catalyzed with the proliferation of Chinese insurance companies and lenders betting big overseas. The fall of Anbang Insurance was a major milestone in the retreat of China’s steady embrace of capitalism.
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

NATO, EU Join Criticism Of Iran After Deadly Tanker Attack

NATO and the European Union have added to Western criticism of Iran over a purported drone attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea that killed two crewmen last week, urging Tehran to respect its international obligations. The July 29 strike on the Mercer Street tanker killed two crewmembers,...
Chinaarctictoday.com

US, China and Russia plan joint research aimed at regulating Arctic fishing

The United States, China, Japan, and Russia are among the countries planning to conduct joint research on fishing in the Arctic Ocean, in an effort to establish international rules. Representatives from nine countries and the European Union are planning to meet in South Korea early next year to discuss fishing...
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

China’s Port Expansion in Africa

Dr Sérgio Chichava is a Senior Researcher at the Institute of Social and Economic Studies (IESE) in Mozambique. Dr. Chris Alden is a professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) This paper will examine the role of China in the ports, infrastructure, and...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

China steps up port, driver checks after new virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — Roadblocks were set up to check drivers and a disease-control official called Thursday for increased testing of workers at Chinese ports after a rash of coronavirus cases traced to a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Israeli Foreign Ministry: EU sending rep to Raisi’s swearing-in ‘puzzling’

Israel is less than enthusiastic about the European Union’s decision to send a high-level representative to attend the swearing-in of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday. On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat tweeted: “The decision of the European Union to send a senior representative to the swearing-in ceremony of...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Court ends Samoa constitutional deadlock, declares new PM

A top Samoan court on Friday ended a 15-week constitutional crisis, confirming Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as the Pacific island nation's first woman prime minister. The country has been in a political deadlock since April, when long-ruling Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi narrowly lost in elections and refused to cede power. In May, Mata'afa was sworn in at an extraordinary ceremony inside a makeshift tent after her FAST party was locked out of the parliament building. Samoa's Appeal Court said it did not recognise Malielegaoi's caretaker government, ruling that his Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) was occupying government offices unlawfully.
Middle EastLewiston Morning Tribune

Supreme Leader Khamenei to confirm Raisi as Iran's president on Aug. 3

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will officially confirm Ebrahim Raisi as the Islamic Republic’s new president in a ceremony on Aug. 3, marking the end of Hassan Rouhani’s government. Both Khamenei and Raisi are scheduled to give speeches in the televised event that will formally approve his presidency, the...
Businessmining.com

Copper price: China’s scrap rebalancing act could derail recovery – report

Surging Chinese scrap copper imports that have doubled in the first half of 2021 are displacing to some extent refined cathode, concentrate, anode and blister imports, with analysis by Roskill predicting the situation to worsen and potentially cripple the copper price recovery. According to Roskill data, China is currently importing...

