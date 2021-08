It is said a good sculptor looks five times and strikes once. Mistakes are costly in stone. Mistakes are also costly when you are coaching first-time Olympians. It seems no person knows that better than Team USA head coach Josh Larson. Most might think an Olympic head coach would be a gray-haired, whistle-toting, clipboard-afficionado who paces in front of athletes like someone who is trying hard to impart something the athletes don’t know. Who yells semi-frequently. Who says with no mincing of words what athletes are doing wrong. You know, the coach in the movies. Larson doesn’t do that. And it’s working.