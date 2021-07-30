Cancel
NBA

Thunder acquire No. 32 pick Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from Knicks

NBA
 5 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Villanova from the New York Knicks. In exchange, the Knicks receive the 34th pick Rokas Jokubaitis of Lithuania and the 36th pick Miles McBride of West Virginia. Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game...

