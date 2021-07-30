Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 1100 PM MDT At 1036 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Homa Hills, or 16 miles northwest of Casper, moving northeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm along with torrential rainfall. This strong thunderstorm will be near Antelope Hills around 1050 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 202 and 214.