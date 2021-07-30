Jason Matthews News

UFC Vegas 33/Bellator 263 Recap (Trainwreck)| MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.60) UFC Vegas 33 turned into a trainwreck, with multiple fights and fighters falling off the card. Likewise, the boys’ (Jeff Fox and Gumby Vreeland) picks for the event were a trainwreck. But does this episode of the podcast stay on track, or does it go off the rails? You be the judge. The guys try to decide if Sean Strickland is a psychopath or a sociopath, whether Uriah Hall will ever put it together, and if Nicco Montano has a future in the sport or not. Plus, they recap the crowning of A.J. McKee as king of the Bellator hill last night at Bellator 263. Let it ride!
