Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Knott, Magoffin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Breathitt; Knott; Magoffin; Perry The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Central Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Southern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1236 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wilstacy, or near Jackson, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hardshell around 1245 AM EDT. Noble around 1250 AM EDT. Buck around 1255 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Talcum, Bearville and Ritchie. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH