The Industry Summit 2021 Partners In Progress Honorees Revealed
Honorees To Receive Awards in a Ceremony on Wednesday, September 15. The Industry Summit announced its 2021 Partners In Progress honoree list this morning during a live stream at the National Sports Collectors Convention taking place at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. This year’s esteemed class includes some of the pioneers of the industry along with several leaders that are playing crucial roles in the industry. A group of breakers was unveiled to recognize, for the first time, one of the industry’s most popular and growing segments.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0