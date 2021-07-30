Man arrested in double shooting at Katy home that leaves 1 woman dead, another wounded
Two women were shot, one fatally, during an incident Thursday night in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. to a 911 call and found a man had barricaded inside a house in the Morton Ranch community after allegedly shooting the women, said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0