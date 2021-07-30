Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

Man arrested in double shooting at Katy home that leaves 1 woman dead, another wounded

By Charlie Zong
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women were shot, one fatally, during an incident Thursday night in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. to a 911 call and found a man had barricaded inside a house in the Morton Ranch community after allegedly shooting the women, said Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Hostage#Morton Ranch#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy