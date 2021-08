The Brooklyn Nets added five players in Thursday’s NBA Draft, and acquired a sixth by bringing in Javon Carter in the deal that sent Landry Shamet to Phoenix on draft day. Speaking to the media the day after, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks said “we’re ecstatic to have them,” noting that when it comes to their two first-rounders, Cameron Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, in particular, the Nets are “very comfortable with who they both are and how they’ll fit,” and “excited to get both these guys in the gym with our development coaches and go from there."