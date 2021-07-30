Why did God give the law if He knew people couldn’t possibly keep it?
Q: Why did God give the law if He knew people couldn't possibly keep it, and what was the significance of the Old Testament sacrifice? – L.K. A: The Bible teaches that the law was given as a mirror. When we look into God's Word, we see what true righteousness is. The Ten Commandments describe the life that pleases God. If we are separated from God by sin, the law exposes our sin and shows us our true spiritual condition. Such a mirror does not reveal a very attractive image!
