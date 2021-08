Dear Annie: I am one of three adult children in our family. We had another brother, but he died several years ago, leaving a wife and child. When our mom passed away recently, she left me as the administrator of her trust. Mom had the idea that since one of her four children was gone, her inheritance should be split between her three living children. She thought that her dead son's family should not be included. The three of us siblings attempted to explain to Mom that this policy surely would create a rift, but she didn't change the trust.