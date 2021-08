Connor Fields, the defending BMX gold medalist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, is awake and stable, USA Cycling reported, after suffering a horrific crash Friday. Fields fell face-first onto the asphalt after landing awkwardly during the third BMX semifinal run Friday at the Tokyo Olympics. Fields was in second place when he went over his handlebars and crashed to the ground. He took down other riders, as well, then laid motionless on the pavement. The Olympics medical staff carried the 28-year-old off the track on a stretcher.