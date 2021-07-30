Cancel
Economy

Fed: July statement further reduce chances of a September taper announcement – JP Morgan

By Dhwani Mehta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the analysts at JP Morgan, “the Fed statements reference to 'meetings' (plural) would seem to further reduce the chances of a September taper announcement.”. “In 2013. the FOMC statements didn't begin to acknowledge progress toward their labor market goals until September, two meetings before the December taper announcement That template would seem to suggest that tapering could be announced at the November meeting.“

