A busy morning on Wall Street delivered a rollercoaster ride that saw economic growth concerns tentatively send the 10-year Treasury yields to the lowest level since February. The deterioration to the short-term outlook was somewhat overdone given the ADP report has not been a consistent indicator of how well the private sector performs in the nonfarm payroll report. A record ISM Service index, with a robust improvement with the employment component and along as prices paid surged to the highest level since 2005. Fed Vice Chair Clarida prepared statement on the economy shows he is nervous over inflation and that rate liftoff in 2023 is consistent with the Fed’s new framework. Fed’s Bullard also delivered another round of hawkishness, noting that inflation may persist more than some expect and that they could finish tapering by the end of the first quarter.