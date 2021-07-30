Bellator 263: Jonathan Quiroz unloads on ‘Russian cheaters’ ahead of bout with Khasan Magomedsharipov
Jonathan Quiroz unloads on ‘Russian cheaters’ ahead of bout with Khasan Magomedsharipov. Jonathan Quiroz isn’t a fighter. He’s said it over and over again. He’s a regular guy with a successful business who just happens to like fighting. So when Bellator called him just a week ago to fight at Bellator 263, it wasn’t going to be an immediate yes. He doesn’t rely on the money he makes fighting and isn’t building a career towards a title, it has to make sense for him.fansided.com
