Markit Services PMI in US retreated slightly in July. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.00. The economic activity in the US services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a softer pace than it did in June, with the Markit Services PMI declining to 59.9 (final) from 64.6. Further details of the publication showed that the Composite PMI edged lower to 59.9 from 63.7 in June.