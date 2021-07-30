Cancel
Stanford's Ziaire Williams heading to Grizzlies at No. 10

By PHIL STUKENBORG ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- The Memphis Grizzlies picked up Stanford forward Ziaire Williams in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night through a draft-week deal that gave them the No. 10 overall selection. The New Orleans Pelicans made the selection for the Grizzlies under a deal that won't...

NBA
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
Sports
Stanford University
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Every player the Memphis Grizzlies acquired on 2021 NBA Draft day

The Memphis Grizzlies had a busy day and in typical Grizz fashion — they didn’t give fans the simple 2021 NBA Draft that everybody was looking for. Rather than trade deeper into the top ten in this year’s draft, the Grizzlies did the unexpected and stayed at the 10th spot. They followed this by trading up to the 30th spot, the same pick that saw them draft Desmond Bane a year ago.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies take Ziaire Williams with 10th NBA draft pick from Pelicans trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have cashed in on the NBA draft pick they just acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, taking Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall selection. The Stanford cardinal is a tantalizing prospect for the Grizzlies to plug in alongside Ja Morant. Standing at 6-foot-9 and at just 19-years-old, his ceiling is immense and could turn into a big wing menace in Memphis.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks select Ziaire Williams in updated ESPN mock

ESPN released another mock for the 2021 NBA Draft Monday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s festivities. This comes on the heels of a Monday afternoon trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies that, among many other things, resulted in the two clubs swapping first round picks in this week’s draft. In this installment, Jonathan Givony mocked the Atlanta Hawks to select Ziaire Williams, a wing out of Stanford:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Memphis Grizzlies consider signing Hamidou Diallo?

The Memphis Grizzlies don’t have an excess of options this year in free agency. With a full roster and limited cap space, they’re restricted to three options: make no changes, sign an unproven player, or sign an aging veteran. An inevitable trade involving Eric Gordon could open things right up...
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks Draft: A scout and non-believer talk Ziaire Williams

Ahead of the NY Knicks draft, Part II of the “Scout and a Non-Believer” series will be discussing Ziaire Williams, the long, multi-talented forward from Stanford who’s among the most intriguing prospects in a draft full of them. My skepticism, for lack of a better word, is nothing like my...
BasketballNBA

Ziaire Williams: 2021 Draft Prospect

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention...Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year top-10 finalist...Naismith and Wooden Trophy watch lists...Preseason All-Pac-12 first team...Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (Jan. 11)...Pac-12 Freshman of the Week (Dec. 21)...Appeared in 20 games with 14 starts, averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game...Ranks eighth all-time at Stanford in points per game by a freshman and sixth in free throw percentage (79.6)...Posted second triple-double in program history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Washington (Jan. 7). First triple-double in Stanford history using assists as one of the categories...Scored a career-best 19 points in Stanford’s opening victory over Alabama in the Maui Invitational (Nov. 30, Asheville, N.C.). Finished in double figures 12 times.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the San Antonio Spurs trade down for Ziaire Williams?

There are rumors swirling that the San Antonio Spurs are interested in moving back into the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft for the right price. Should they jump at the opportunity, one option to consider is Stanford's Ziaire Williams. Ziaire is coming off a nightmare-ish season both on...
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic 2021 NBA Draft Preview: Ziaire Williams could be a late round steal

Ziaire Williams entered college as one of the top prospects but he slipped as he struggled to settle in. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. Ziaire Williams went to Stanford his freshman year as the highest-rated recruit in the program’s history. He was once a consensus lottery pick, often being mentioned in the top 10. But from his first days in Palo Alto to now, the 6-foot-9 forward has seen his draft stock take a hit.
NBAlakers365.com

Ziaire Williams Reacts To Facing ‘Uncle’ LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams played with Bronny James in high school, but it didn't immediately hit him that he'll be now playing against the father of his former teammate in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. When Williams was asked about that tidbit, it was clear he didn't realize it at first. What comes after is a reaction of shock and disbelief that he's finally in the NBA, playing against the best of the best.
NBABleacher Report

Ziaire Williams' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Stanford star Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Ziaire Williams. Position: SG/SF. Height: 6'9" Pro Comparison: Cam Reddish. Scouting Report: Williams' size, shooting stroke, ball skills and defensive tools...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

The Long View: Upside of Ziaire Williams, Can Brandon Clarke Bounce Back

I love draft coverage. I really do. However, I’m even more ready to talk about players that are actually on the Memphis Grizzlies, again. In this episode of “The Long View,” I link up with former GBBer, NBA Draft connoisseur Chip Williams to talk about his view of Ziaire Williams, both in the pre-draft process and during his recent film study on him. In addition, we unpack what went wrong in Brandon Clarke’s season, how confident we are in a bounce-back season, and his standing in the long-term future.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

