Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer both selected in the first round of NBA Draft

By Jesse Krull
wjhl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, N.Y. (WJHL) — For the first time since 1977, two Volunteers were picked in the first round when both former Tennessee guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were plucked in the opening round of the NBA Draft Thursday night at the Barclays Center. Johnson was slated as a lottery...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba History#Basketball#Nba Draft#Wjhl#Volunteers#Vol Hoops#Tennessee Stats Info#Vol Stats#The New York Knicks#The Los Angeles Clippers#Clippers Nation#Sixers Nation
Related
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

WATCH: Tennessee's Jaden Springer At NBA Combine

Jaden Springer is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee who played in just one college season before making the leap to the NBA. A knock-down 3-point shooter, he could quickly make an impact at the next level for the right team. Ahead of the upcoming draft, Springer spoke to the...
peachtreehoops.com

2021 NBA Draft scouting report: Keon Johnson

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, Peachtree Hoops continues it’s prospect scouting report series with an eye on what the Atlanta Hawks may do come draft night. For this edition, we peak at Keon Johnson, an athletic wing out of Tennessee. Some NBA prospects have high floors, some have high...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

2021 NBA Draft Props, Bets: James Bouknight vs. Keon Johnson Matchup

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. James Bouknight (-176) vs. Keon Johnson (+135) This is a player matchup...
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Jaden Springer is an ideal fit for the Denver Nuggets

When I first started serious draft prep back in June, Jaden Springer was the first played I looked at in-depth. Immediately, I saw a player who would either be drafted too low or would rise up draft boards fairly quickly. It’s unclear which is happening at the moment, but Springer remains one of my favorite prospects to evaluate in the entire 2021 draft class.
NBAchatsports.com

Locked On Suns Tuesday: Is Jaden Springer the Right Guy For the Suns At Pick 29 in the NBA Draft with Rafael Barlowe

With just over 48 hours left until the NBA Draft, Rafael Barlowe of the Locked On NBA Draft podcast and the NBA Draft Junkies YouTube channel joins the show to break down all the Suns’ options at 29, including a player we haven’t discussed a ton, the uber-young, uber-skilled Jaden Springer. We also discuss players like Tre Mann and Day’Ron Sharpe, and close with more talk on whether the James Jones draft philosophy is replicable across the NBA.
247Sports

Keon Johnson's stock falling in one NBA Draft ranking

With Thursday’s NBA Draft now just two days away, Keon Johnson remains a possible lottery pick according to most mock drafts. Then there’s The Athletic’s NBA Draft guide from Sam Vecenie. According to Vecenie’s scout, Johnson is only the 21st best player available in the draft, one spot behind his former Tennessee teammate and fellow five-star one-and-done guard Jaden Springer.
247Sports

Rick Barnes explains Keon Johnson's biggest strength entering NBA Draft

Rick Barnes still remembers the conversation he had with Keon Johnson the first time the two ever sat down to talk. “Going into what would’ve been his junior year, maybe his sophomore year,” Barnes said recently during an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio. Barnes remembers the first question, too.
Rocky Top Talk

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Keon Johnson slides in latest ESPN projection

Welcome to NBA Draft week. On Thursday night at least two Tennessee players will hear their names called and find out where they will begin their NBA careers. Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, two five-star prospects from the class of 2020, each went one and done in Knoxville. Yves Pons, a four-year player for Tennessee, also has a chance to hear his name called.
NBAcbslocal.com

76ers Take Tennessee Guard Jaden Springer With 28th Pick Of Draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trying to rebound after a crushing end to their season, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer with the 28th pick of the NBA draft Thursday night. The 18-year-old guard averaged 12.5 points in 25 games in his lone season with Tennessee and led the team...
Daily Times

Keon Johnson drafted by Los Angeles Clippers

It was apparent Keon Johnson would be a first-round pick early in his Tennessee career, but projection became reality Thursday when the Los Angeles Clippers selected Johnson with the 21st overall pick inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The New York Knicks were the original owners of the...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Highlights, scouting reports and more on Sixers first-round pick Jaden Springer

If you're here to read about Sixers draft pick Jaden Springer, I can only assume you don't find my initial take on Springer credible enough. What an outrage! But it's quite fair if you'd prefer to get takes from people who scout guys for a living, rather than writers like me who squeeze it in between the 82-game grind of the NBA regular season.
247Sports

Watch: Jaden Springer's draft call with the Philadelphia 76ers

The first message Doc Rivers had for Jaden Springer Thursday night was the most important — the Philadelphia 76ers were picking him with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. The second message from the 76ers head coach was the best line of the call,...
Posted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: Jaden Springer could become Sixers’ sixth-man

On the surface, it looks a bit curious. The Philadelphia 76ers took another one-and-done guard in the NBA Draft. What’s so unique about Tennessee basketball backcourt scorer Jaden Springer, who went to Philly as the 28th overall pick, that Shake Milton doesn’t already bring to the table?. Well, there’s one...
247Sports

What Jaden Springer said after being drafted by the 76ers

Everything Jaden Springer said during his introductory press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday, after being selected with the 28th overall pick by the 76ers in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night:. ON WHY HE DIDN’T SHOOT MANY THREES AT TENNESSEE. “Really, I feel like I definitely...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy