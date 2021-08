All day on Thursday, one day ahead of this year’s trade deadline, Red Sox fans have been watching other contenders around the league make deals to improve their club, all while Boston has waited back and done nothing. That wait is over, and while it’s not the kind of huge blockbuster we’ve seen in other deals around the league, it does address their suddenly quiet offense. According to a report from Robert Murray, the Red Sox have traded for Nationals left-handed power hitter Kyle Schwarber.