Day seven of Tokyo 2020 has seen more medals for Team GB in a glittering slate of early action.Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Moments after Whyte won Britain’s first medal in the event since its introduction to the Olympic programme in 2008, taking silver, Shriever led almost from start to finish to claim a superb gold in the women’s race.Duncan Scott added a third medal of the Games with silver in the 200m individual medley with Luke Greenbank a bronze medallist in the 200m...