Essex County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when these storms approach. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Southeast Middlesex; Western Essex LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AFFECTING ESSEX COUNTY At 1234 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Essex to Wakefield. Movement was east at 50 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will accompany these storms. Locations impacted include Peabody, Billerica, Beverly, Woburn, Andover, Tewksbury, Gloucester, North Andover, Danvers, Reading, Burlington, Wilmington, North Reading, Bedford, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Middleton, Georgetown, Boxford and Hamilton.

alerts.weather.gov

