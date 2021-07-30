Cancel
NBA

UK's Jackson goes No. 22 overall in NBA Draft to Lakers, traded to Pacers

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - UK center Isaiah Jackson was selected 22nd overall in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday but was traded to the Indiana Pacers as part of a package that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to Los Angeles. In his one season at Kentucky, Jackson...

NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Lakers take Jackson in first round before trading him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers selected Isaiah Jackson in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft, but he wasn’t with the team for long. The Lakers traded the rights to the 6-foot-11 forward from Kentucky to the Indiana Pacers via the Washington Wizards. The Wizards were originally...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Isaiah Jackson drafted by Washington Wizards with 22nd pick, traded to Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson is heading to Indianapolis. With the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards selected 19-year-old Isaiah Jackson via a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. But right after the pick was announced, it was reported by Shams Charania that Jackson will be traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Aaron Holiday.
NBALexington Herald-Leader

NBA Draft updates: Isaiah Jackson goes in first round, B.J. Boston late in second

(Below is a running recap of the 2021 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.) 1 a.m.: That’ll conclude our running recap. Thanks for following along! See y’all in 2022. 12:55 a.m.: Kentucky’s 55 NBA first-round draft picks, all time, are the most of any college in history. 12:53...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Isaiah Jackson Slips In ESPN’s New NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, former Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson will hear his name called towards the end of the first round. Givony’s new mock draft has Jackson going No. 24 to the Houston Rockets, almost ten spots lower than the version that came out earlier this month.
NBAwdrb.com

Cards' Johnson, UK's Jackson & Boston, WKU's Bassey taken in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Kentucky basketball program extended its streak of producing a first round pick in the NBA Draft to 12 years Thursday night when forward Isaiah Jackson was taken with the No. 22 overall pick. Although he was selected by the Lakers, Los Angeles made...
