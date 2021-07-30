Cancel
Bradenton, FL

Weekend Sounds July 30- Aug 1

By Dawn Kitterman
thebradentontimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON — Spend this weekend taking in live music at a local venue! Check out the Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones play traditional blues, West Coast and Texas swing, and early '50s roots rock. Deming is an American blues and roots guitarist/vocalist, earning a Blues Blast Music Award nomination for Blues Band in 2013 and 2019. They also reached No. 3 on Billboard’s blues albums chart for their 2018 record Complicated Mess. Accompanied by bassist Andrew Goham (formerly of the Bottom Feeders), and percussionist Zack Pomerleau (a seasoned musician born and raised in Auburn, Maine), this trio is real deal rockin' rhythm & blues! No cover.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#American Music#Traditional Music#Blues Band#Ari The Alibis#Roadhouse#Southern#Boneshakers#Springsteen Mellencamp#Jim Beam#Americana
