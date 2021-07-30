Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers Acquire No. 43 Pick Greg Brown From Pelicans

By Alex Kirschenbaum
hoopsrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:23pm: The trade is now official, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced on the NBA’s draft broadcast. The Blazers are sending New Orleans a 2026 second-rounder in the deal, tweets Jason Quick of The Athletic. The Pelicans are also receiving cash considerations, as Lopez tweets. 10:53pm: The Trail Blazers have agreed...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Espn#The Trail Blazers#Longhorns#Bpg#Spg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Greg Brown

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
College SportsNBA

Greg Brown III University of Texas Highlight Reel

Check out highlights of new Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III, courtesy of the University of Texas. Last season with the Longhorns, Brown was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and was named to the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and Freshman Team.
NBANBC Sports

Rookie forward Greg Brown is all in on Trail Blazers Summer League

Get ready to witness some fun dunks and elite overall athleticism in Las Vegas while watching Trail Blazers rookie forward Greg Brown III. After entering the 2021 NBA draft with zero picks, the Portland Trail Blazers acquired pick No. 43 from the New Orleans Pelicans for a future second-round selection and financial considerations.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Blazers Trade Into Second Round and Grab Greg Brown at No. 43

The Trail Blazers didn't exactly placate Damian Lillard's demand for change by trading into the second round of the NBA draft. But at least Portland, palpably silent ever since the controversial hiring of Chauncey Billups, made some move to improve the roster during the league's player-movement preamble to free agency.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy