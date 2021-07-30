What happened to the 'Envision Glynn' project?
Before COVID-19, Glynn County hired a company, TSW, to work on updating our county ordinances. Remember “Envision Glynn?” One of the directives to TSW was to address the problem of increasing density on St. Simons Island. The county spent a lot of money on a study to be made by TSW for these purposes. Residents went to a lot of meetings and to my understanding, there is money still budgeted for TSW to bring their suggestions to the board of commissioners on how to accomplish these objectives.thebrunswicknews.com
