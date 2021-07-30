What happened to the 'Envision Glynn' project?

Nearly 20 years after plans for a conference center in downtown Brunswick were approved by voters, the journey of the Oglethorpe Conference Center is about to come to an end. At Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting, members are expected to sign an amendment to the memorandum of understanding with Glynn County officials that will allow the city to receive more than $1.2 million in unspent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds that were collected for the project. The county commission is expected to do the same at an upcoming meeting, which will enable the county to receive more than $1.3 million in unspent SPLOST funds from the project.