Detroit Pistons take Luka Garza, national player of the year, at No. 52 in 2021 NBA draft

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons selected Luka Garza out of Iowa with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday. Earlier in the night, the Pistons followed the consensus and picked Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick. With their second pick, at No. 42 overall, the Pistons stayed local and took Michigan star Isaiah Livers in the middle of the second round.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons: How Kelly Olynyk will help Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes

The Detroit Pistons signed free agent Kelly Olynyk, which should be a big help in the development of Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. I thought the Olynyk signing was a great move, as they were able to upgrade from Mason Plumlee, add shooting and do it without spending a ton of money.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons' plan for Cade Cunningham-Killian Hayes backcourt: They're '1A and 1B'

After the Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery, Cade Cunningham began studying his new team on YouTube. Of course, Cunningham was a month away from being drafted by the Pistons. But he wanted to get a head start. He pulled up full games and highlights to get a feel for his soon-to-be-teammates, and how his game could fit alongside them.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: 3 targets in NBA free agency to pair with Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons are in restoration mode after more than a decade in the NBA wilderness, and that’s thanks in large part to selecting Cade Cunningham first overall in last week’s draft. Cunningham may be just the kind of star that can fast-track a return to glory for this once-great...
NBA247Sports

Report: Detroit Pistons working out four targets before NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons hold the magic ticket in the 2021 NBA Draft, as they have the first overall pick this year and have their choice at which young, talented star they want to add to their roster. Most believe they know who the Pistons will take with the first pick this year but it appears they have not yet finalized between four options on the board.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham will be better than these 3 All-Stars

Cade Cunningham is finally a member of the Detroit Pistons. One of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James, Cunningham seems ready to put Detroit on his back and carry the Pistons to NBA glory. This is a bit of a stretch to say about a rookie, but I could see him staying in Detroit for his entire career if things go right.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Should Olynyk or Stewart be in the starting lineup?

The Detroit Pistons have made some key additions this offseason, including forward/center Kelly Olynyk, who signed for 3 years/$37 million the first day of free agency. I think Olynyk was a great signing for a number of reasons, namely that he can spread the floor, provides an additional scoring option and is on a low-cost contract whose third year is not guaranteed.
NBAvegoutmag.com

NBA’s Number One Draft Pick Cade Cunningham Is Vegan

This 19-year-old basketball player is the latest to join the ranks of plant-based NBA players. The NBA’s number one draft pick Cade Cunningham joins the growing list of vegan superstar athletes. The 19-year-old Oklahoma State basketball player has been vegan since high school and is bringing the plant-based magic to the court as he heads to play for the Detroit Pistons during the next NBA season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...

