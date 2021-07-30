Detroit Pistons take Luka Garza, national player of the year, at No. 52 in 2021 NBA draft
The Detroit Pistons selected Luka Garza out of Iowa with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday. Earlier in the night, the Pistons followed the consensus and picked Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick. With their second pick, at No. 42 overall, the Pistons stayed local and took Michigan star Isaiah Livers in the middle of the second round.www.freep.com
